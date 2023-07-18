NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — A months-long investigation into narcotics distribution in Nashville yielded a significant seizure for Metro Nashville Police in East Nashville.

Police collected 940 suspected fentanyl pills, 126 grams of fentanyl powder, 56 grams of fentanyl-laced meth, 1-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, and an AF pistol loaded with 25 rounds, police said. They also found items for packaging narcotics and $1,719 cash.

Jarquias Greer (Source: MNPD)

According to police, the items belonged to Jarquias Greer, who was given a four-year probated sentence in February for felony heroin possession and evading arrest convictions.

He was taken into custody at his Burns Street residence where the items were recovered and is now facing multiple felony drug and gun charges.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $145,000.