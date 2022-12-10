NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of students at an elementary school in Nashville received new shoes thanks to an event hosted by Genesco.

On Friday, over 225 volunteers for footwear retailer Genesco gathered at Park Avenue Elementary School to unload a truckload of sneakers and supplies that were provided to students.

The “Cold Feet, Warm Shoes” event held on Friday gave 350 students at Park Avenue Elementary a new pair of shoes, socks and a hat to take home ahead of the holiday break.

After a two-year pandemic pause, Christmas came early for the students as volunteers set up a mock shoe store and fit students for a new pair of kicks with a choice of Adidas or Vans shoes.

Friday’s event marked the 31st year of the annual “Cold Feet, Warm Shoes event. According to Genesco, since it’s inception, the event has given away more than 100,000 shoes.

Volunteers at the elementary school describe the annual event as their favorite day of the year.

“The kids just light up with excitement and big smiles while being fitted with their new shoes, socks and hats, and they look great. We hope the children are standing a little taller and feeling a little more confident coming away from the event,” said Mimi Vaughn, Genesco Board Chair, President and CEO. “We are nearly a 100-year-old footwear focused company. Giving back to the community is important to us, especially through our signature ‘Cold Feet, Warm Shoes’ program.”

In addition to the 350 students that received shoes, Genesco donated an extra 100 pairs of shoes along with socks to the school’s resource closet.