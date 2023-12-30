NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People planning to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations in downtown Nashville should expect to see a heavy police presence this weekend.

On Friday, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced that hundreds of officers would be present to “ensure the safety of Nashvillians and visitors attending Nashville’s Big Bash festivities.”

According to the police department, majority of the officers will be stationed in the Bicentennial Mall and the Gulch area.

In fact, the Bicentennial Mall State Park is the site for the official New Year’s Eve Bash. Doors for the event will open at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 and will feature performances by Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King and others.

Metro police advised those attending the event to be aware of the “house rules” when it comes to knowing what you can and cannot bring.

Some of the items prohibited from the event includes backpacks, coolers, knives, guns, handheld umbrellas, pets, bicycles, chairs and blankets. To see a full list of prohibited items, click here.

Authorities are strongly advising those in attendance to remain vigilant and keep all personal items close.

Metro police said two plans have been put into place for individuals who may lose items during the celebrations.

Those who lose items while attending events in the Bicentennial Mall area can recover them in the Visitor’s Center at Bridgestone Arena on New Year’s Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, those who lose valuables in the downtown or Gulch areas can go to the lobby of police department’s Central Precinct at 601 Korean Veterans Boulevard, throughout New Year’s morning until 12 p.m. to see if their items were turned in to police.