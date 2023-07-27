NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors in East Nashville are calling a proposal that will go before the Metro Council next week “a dangerous precedent.”

Property along Davidson Street could be rezoned to allow seven to 20-story buildings to be built across the street from single-story homes.

“What you see right here, which is a two-story building, it would be expanded upward to 15 to 20 stories… and it will be looming over these single-family homes behind you,” Brian Kelley said.

Kelley is one of several hundred people that signed off on a petition against a rezoning proposal that would include demolishing the industrial space across the street and turning it into potential high-rise buildings. Neighbors would like to see the proposal deferred until the new council is in office this fall.

“Not everyone is happy about it, but I feel like we’ve come to a solution with a lot of ongoing engagement,” Metro Council District 6 Representative Brett Withers said.

Withers hosted about a dozen community meetings where he asked neighbors what they would like to see developed across the street, such as green ways and public accesses.

“The building height would be 20 stories, but only for one building. Then it would taper down to where there are houses across the street. We would cap that height to seven stories,” Withers said.

“The meetings that he had raised of awareness, but it wasn’t to the level of where I feel confident, and my neighbors feel confident that this is a fully baked proposal,” Kelley said.

Kelley and several neighbors told News 2 the proposal feels rushed.

“Withers is yet to listen to our concerns. He says the height is a done deal. He can’t reveal his motivation to why he is in a rush to get this done before he leaves office when this, it’s a project of extreme impact to his residents,” Nolan Croy said.

Neighbors said they aren’t against a development, but they would like to see a more suitable proposal once new council members take office this fall.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“This will go against everything that metro council members campaigned on. It will go against the NashvilleNext initiative to provide affordable housing for everyday Nashvillians,” Bridget Lynch said.

Neighbors plan to voice their concerns next Tuesday during a public hearing. Then, on August 15, the proposal will be up for a final vote.

Withers said if it gets deferred, the new council will have to start at square one and create new legislation, which could be a process that takes months.