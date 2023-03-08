NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash on West End Avenue led to power outages for hundreds of NES customers early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of West End Avenue, near Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West. 

According to the NES outage map, nearly 400 customers were impacted by the crash. A NES crew is on scene working to restore power for those who were affected.

Metro police said a vehicle crashed into a power pole and the driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were sustained in the crash.

West End Avenue remains open and officials believe traffic will not be affected as NES crews restore power.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.