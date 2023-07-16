NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee thanked military members, veterans and their families in a big way Saturday night during the “Got Your 6 VetFest” at Loveless Barn.

The second annual event, hosted by the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), connected attendees with helpful resources and organizations that support veterans and their families in the Nashville area.

Around 500 people in attendance, all of the military community, enjoyed a private concert from some of country music’s biggest stars like Gretchen Wilson, The War and Treaty, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Briston Maroney and Ashley Cooke.

It was also a big night for News 2’s very own Bob Mueller as he was surprised with foundation’s nationally recognized “Generous Persson” award, which recognizes inspirational leadership, commitment to change, and advocacy of behalf of military veterans and their families.

The foundation said the award is named in honor of Helen K. Persson, a Navy nurse in World War II whose generous donation helped start the foundation.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq.

As of this date, the foundation has invested over $120 million to service members and their families to ensure they have successful futures.