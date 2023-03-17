NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, of “Take Me To Church” fame, is coming to Ascend Amphitheater this fall, he announced on his birthday—St. Patrick’s Day.

The award-winning, multi-Platinum artist released his latest EP “Eat Your Young,” his first official new music since his second album “Wasteland, Baby!” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. The EP contains songs lifted from his forthcoming new album, “Unreal Unearth,” due later this year.

With the new album, Hozier announced he will be embarking on a 25 city tour across North America, including a stop in Music City. He will be in Nashville on October 5 at Ascend Amphitheater. He will be joined on the tour by special guest Madison Cunningham, according to a Live Nation press release.

Tickets for all tour dates, including the Nashville stop, go on sale at noon Friday, March 24 through Live Nation.