NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dome stadium for the Tennessee Titans means business throughout the year in all conditions, which is an opportunity supported by the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce and the Madison-Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce.

While these neighborhoods are about 10 to 20 minutes outside of the new stadium location on Nashville’s East Bank, the chamber directors said that business is going to bleed into their area.

Terri Williams Nutter, executive director of Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce, described Donelson and Hermitage as the “hospitality gateway to Music City.”

“We here in Donelson-Hermitage have the lion’s share of hotel rooms in this city,” Nutter said. “One of the reasons is the Gaylord Opryland Resort, but we do have a tremendous number of really fine hotels in this area. So, I believe that we will continue to see what we’ve seen in the past, but that coupled with the upgrades at the airport, we’re just going to see more and more of that and we’re the first stop.”

According to Leesa LeClaire, president and CEO of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Organization, said there are about 7,500 hotel rooms in the Davidson County pipeline that will need to be filled, but the enclosed stadium will generate the demand needed to keep them booked year-round.

“It’ll give us an opportunity to create some demand generators in those slow times, steady hours for hospitality employees who get hours when business is good,” LeClaire explained.

The stadium project is expected to break ground in 2024 before opening in 2027.