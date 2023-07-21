NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early voting is underway in Davidson County, which means registered voters can cast their ballots in the races for mayor, vice mayor, councilmembers at large, and district councilmembers.

Even though these races will secure 42 elected officials in their seats for the next four years, Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts reported low voter turnout during the first six days of early voting.

In 2019, only the Howard Office Building was open for early voting, but 2,119 people cast a ballot there. This year at the Howard Office Building, the number is less than half of that, with only 918 people casting a ballot, according to officials.

Across all 12 polling locations, 17,150 people have reportedly cast their ballots as of Thursday, July 20.

There are about 500,000 people registered to vote in Davidson County. In a typical mayoral election, Roberts said approximately 150,000 people vote.

According to Roberts, he believes this year’s low turnout could be due to multiple factors.

First, with so many candidates on the ballot for both mayor and council at large, he said people haven’t made up their minds yet on who they want to vote for and are waiting for the race to heat up or narrow down.

Second, a mayoral candidate, Jim Gringrich, recently withdrew from the election, so Roberts told News 2 residents may be hesitant to cast a vote before the deadline is closer.

“Some voters are rethinking, maybe waiting to see how things shake out as we approach election day, so where they may have voted at the beginning of early voting in the past, they may be holding off a little bit and vote toward the end of early voting,” he explained.

Third, the severe weather dampened voting plans, according to Roberts.

“We’ve lost power at a few sites, we’ve lost internet connection, but the voters have been very understanding that we’re doing everything we can to make their voting experience if not pleasurable, at least not a problem,” he said.

Early voting runs from Friday, July 14 through Saturday, July 29, not including Sundays. All 12 precincts open at 8 a.m. each day of early voting, but closing times vary, so check the list to see what time your closest early voting location closes.

Follow this link for more details about early voting in Davidson County.

Registered voters can also cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day — which is Aug. 3 — for the Metro Nashville general election, the Tennessee House District 51 special primary election, and the Tennessee House District 52 special general election. To find out more, click here.