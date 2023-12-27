NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is growing fast, which means more people and more construction. The Metro Council has been passing bills to make Nashville a greener city for years, but this has become even more of a priority recently.

Burkley Allen, a Metro Councilmember at Large, said a few years back Nashville passed a bill that has made new buildings follow L.E.E.D. criteria.

L.E.E.D — which stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design — is the world’s standard for green buildings. This is important because, with constant construction in Nashville, energy efficiency is key.

At first, many builders did not know how to respond to the new standard, but most builders have come around in recent years because it adds value to their properties, along with helping the environment.

Allen also said she has passed a bill that will create a dashboard showing residents which buildings in Nashville are energy efficient and how they are operated.

Construction materials are another way Metro Council sees a way to improve the city. With more buildings comes more building material waste. Metro Councilman Russ Bradford for District 13 urges builders to think about recycling materials not used.

This could be by making extra materials work in other buildings or recycling them at any of the many sites for recycling in Middle Tennessee. Bradford is working on passing a bill that would take building debris and distribute it to different recycling sites across Middle Tennessee in a way that would make it easier for builders.

A way each Nashvillian could help the city be more environmentally friendly is by reducing food waste. Allen says to buy only as much food as you need, but if there is unused food left over you can donate ingredients to the Nashville Food Project, which also takes monetary donations.

WeGo is another asset that Metro Council is working to improve. Allen said The Better Bus Plan has been put into action, making the bus more accessible with longer hours of operation and better payment options.