NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week Gov. Bill Lee unveiled his plan to expand the Education Savings Account program (ESA), also known as school vouchers, statewide. The plan involves offering families of children attending underperforming schools upwards of $7,000 per child to put toward a private school education.
The governor’s proposed plan would be a slight reduction in funds for those who take part in the program. Currently, the ESA program offers between $8,000 and $9,000 for students in the three approved counties where the ESA pilot program operates, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.
“For the 2023-24 school year, the ESA amount is $9,152.55 for students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools and $8,943.67 for students in Hamilton County Schools,” said Brian Blackley, Director of Media for TDOE.
Additionally, only schools on the ESA Approved Schools list are able to take the vouchers. Families who use the vouchers can put the funds toward tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and “other approved educational expenses.”
There are only 31 ESA Approved Schools in Middle Tennessee on the list for the current school year, according to the TDOE. Most are located in the Nashville area, though a few are located outside of Davidson County. Most are also K-8 or K-12 schools; there are also some elementary-only or middle-only schools on the list.
- Antioch, Ezell-Harding Christian School: $12,050 – $13,050 per year, depending on grade
- Antioch, Lighthouse Christian School: $7,995 per year
- Clarksville, Academy for Academic Excellence: $7,000 per year
- Hendersonville, Hendersonville Christian Academy: $
- Hendersonville, Pope John Paull II Preparatory School: $11,850 – $13,850 for middle school; $17,050 – $19,050 for high school
- Franklin, Saint Matthew School: $10,940 for grades K-8; $5,590 – $8,580 for Pre-K, depending on number of days
- Madison, Goodpasture Christian School: $15,906 – $14,942 per year, depending on grade
- Madison, St. Joseph School: $7,615 – $10,228 per year, depending on Catholic subsidy
- Nashville, Akiva School: $15,350 per child
- Nashville, Benton Hall Academy: $18,370 + $100 technology fee
- Nashville, Christ the King School: $11,365 per child (unsubsidized); $8,230 for first child, then $7,284 for each additional child in grades K-8 (subsidized)
- Nashville, Donelson Christian Academy: $10, 490 – $14,375 for K-12 students
- Nashville, Episcopal School of Nashville: $14,358 – $14,964, depending on grade
- Nashville, F.H. Jenkins Preparatory School: $7,500 – $9,900, depending on grade
- Nashville, Father Ryan High School: $22,100 (unsubsidized) or $18,950 (subsidized)
- Nashville, Holy Rosary Academy: $9,048 – $9,631 for one child, depending on grade
- Nashville, Jewish Middle School of Nashville: $10,900 for grades 5-8
- Nashville, Kehilla High School: $13,500
- Nashville, King’s Academy: Varies, dependent on multiple factors; could range from $500 – $10,000 per year
- Nashville, Nashville International Academy: $7,500 per year
- Nashville, Overbrook School: $10,1254 – $16,810 per year, depending on grade
- Nashville, Saint Ann School: $10,400 – $28,000, depending on number of children (unsubsidized)
- Nashville, Saint Henry School: $8,211 – $9,818, depending on participation in St. Henry Church subsidy
- Nashville, St. Cecilia Academy: $19,330 for junior high; $21,503 for high school
- Nashville, St. Clement Christian Academy: $7,000 per year for grades K-8
- Nashville, St. Edward Catholic School: $7,904 – $9,404, depending on number of children (non-Catholic); $5,598 – $7,598, depending on number of children (participating Catholic)
- Nashville, St. Paul Christian Academy: $10,095 – $21,220, depending on grade
- Nashville, St. Pius X Classical Academy: $6,500 – $14,664 for Catholic children, depending on grade; $6,900 – $16,272 for non-Catholic children, depending on grade
- Nashville, Templeton Academy: $16,500 per year
- Nashville, The Covenant School: $7,250 – $16,500 depending on grade
- Pleasant View, Pleasant View Christian School: $6,850 – $7,100, depending on grade (as of 2021)