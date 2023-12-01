NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week Gov. Bill Lee unveiled his plan to expand the Education Savings Account program (ESA), also known as school vouchers, statewide. The plan involves offering families of children attending underperforming schools upwards of $7,000 per child to put toward a private school education.

The governor’s proposed plan would be a slight reduction in funds for those who take part in the program. Currently, the ESA program offers between $8,000 and $9,000 for students in the three approved counties where the ESA pilot program operates, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

“For the 2023-24 school year, the ESA amount is $9,152.55 for students in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools and $8,943.67 for students in Hamilton County Schools,” said Brian Blackley, Director of Media for TDOE.

Additionally, only schools on the ESA Approved Schools list are able to take the vouchers. Families who use the vouchers can put the funds toward tuition, textbooks, uniforms, and “other approved educational expenses.”

There are only 31 ESA Approved Schools in Middle Tennessee on the list for the current school year, according to the TDOE. Most are located in the Nashville area, though a few are located outside of Davidson County. Most are also K-8 or K-12 schools; there are also some elementary-only or middle-only schools on the list.