NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Tennessee cities have made it in the top 25 list of where a $100,000 salary goes the furthest, according to a study from SmartAsset.com.

SmartAsset compared 76 of the largest U.S. cities to determine the rankings, which were based off a person’s $100k income that remains after taxes and adjustments for cost of living.

“$100,000 isn’t quite what it used to be,” Patrick Villanova, CEPF with SmartAsset stated in the study. Villanova cited a recent survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub that showed 51% of people who earn that amount reported living paycheck to paycheck in December of 22.

Nashville ranks No. 15 on that list with the income adjusted to $77,782, while Memphis comes in at No. 1.

“Considering the city (Memphis) has a cost of living that’s almost 14% lower than the national average, those after-tax earnings are actually worth $86,444 when adjusting for the cost of living,” the study on SmartAsset.com reports.

El Paso, Oklahoma City, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock round out the top five cities where that six-figure-salary goes the furthest.

