NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With temperatures feeling like 107 degrees on Friday afternoon, the roads will reach temperatures up to 160 degrees, and your car can get even hotter over time.

Your car heats up by 40 degrees within the first hour alone, but 80% of the heating is within the first 30 minutes.

According to Krissy Hurley, the meteorologist in charge at the Nashville National Weather Service, you could bake cookies in your car just by laying them out while you are gone!

In other words, since your car is essentially an oven when it’s off, it’s not safe for humans or animals for long. In fact, dogs can die of heat stroke within 15 minutes.

The signs of heat stroke for furry friends include heavy panting, brick red gums, and the inability to stand up. If you notice your dog experiencing any of these symptoms, you can temporarily cover them in ice packs or rub a little alcohol on their paws to cool them down quickly, retired veterinarian Dr. Andy Gordon recommended.