NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Summer has brought hot and dry conditions to Middle Tennessee and the landscape is starting to show the effects of this weather pattern. Cheekwood is known for its beautiful gardens, and its gardeners are working around the clock to keep them in good shape—despite the lack of rain.

Mary Weber, the Director of Horticulture at Cheekwood, says they deal with a lot of the same issues home gardeners do, just on a much larger scale. “Just like everyone else, we are suffering out here. But what we’ve done is we’ve had to pick up on our watering schedules, the irrigation is running daily, and we’re running for longer periods of time.”

Some of Cheekwood’s blossoms require a little extra care. “For annuals and perennials, we’ve had to do a lot of extra hand watering and put soaker hoses around some of these items,” said Weber.

Soaker hoses are also being put to use on Cheekwood’s famous trees. While many are seeing brown grass, Weber says that it’s not necessarily a sign that the grass is in danger. “Do not be discouraged by the brown coloring, the browning of the turf, the grass blades are still perfectly viable and alive.”

Once rain returns, Weber says grass rebounds within a couple of weeks.

For plants that are stressed by the heat and dry weather, pruning can help. However, there is one thing that Weber does not recommend in drought conditions, “I do not suggest fertilizing during drought seasons has a tendency to stress the plant even more. So no, during drought, I do not suggest fertilization at all.”

Adding mulch to flower beds is also a great way to ensure that moisture stays at the roots where your plants need it the most. Weber recommends watering early in the morning and making sure that you are watering slowly and deeply.