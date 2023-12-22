NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a lengthy investigation, the Nashville District Attorney announced his office won’t charge the man who said he shot and killed someone’s pet German Shepard at Percy Warner Park in September.

However, since the shooter admitted to shooting and killing the dog in a public park, some were left wondering how he is not facing any charges.

News 2 spoke with attorney Ben Powers about the potential reasons why the DA isn’t pursuing charges. Powers is not representing anyone involved, but is familiar with the case and relevant laws.

“Tennessee has a lot of laws about how we put guns in people’s hands, but we don’t have as many laws about how we responsibly hold that gun owner accountable,” Powers said.

He said in addition to what seemed to be limited first-hand witness accounts with a clear narrative, one of the key elements of this case is the dog was unleashed and the owner confirmed that to police.

“There’s several ordinances and local code that require you to essentially own your dog in a certain way in public, to have the dog secure for these types of situations to not occur,” Powers explained.

In addition, he said it’s important that the shooter claimed to have a fear of dogs and was acting in self-defense.

“They’re also going to take into consideration did he have a genuine fear that his dog was going to attack him,” he said.

Powers also pointed to a 2015 state law that allows handgun permit owners to carry in public parks even if there is a local ban.

News 2 reached out to the DA’s office and the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday to ask if the shooter had a proper handgun permit, but hasn’t heard back.

Ultimately, Powers said what matters here is what evidence was available and what the DA would be able to prove in court.

“There’s a set of facts out there where he would be in the wrong, and he may even be in the wrong on this one, just not to a degree the state believes they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Powers said.