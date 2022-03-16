NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the pandemic continues to see loosened restrictions, more people are needed to fill tourism jobs.

According to Hire Dynamics, a Middle Tennessee employment agency, the hospitality and tourism industries are getting closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“Nashville is back,” Hire Dynamics Area Manager Ryan Roark says. “There are many jobs to be filled.”

Inflation and the need for higher wages among workers has also pushed many businesses to offer better pay. Roark told News 2 the average pay is now $17 an hour.

“People feel like they can afford a comfortable lifestyle and be able to pay these gas prices,” Roark says.

He also mentions that some employers are paying less than $17 an hour, but offer better perks. Some of these perks include no weekends, fewer hours and more time off.

According to visitmusiccity.com, Nashville has 100,000 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry. As more and more restaurants, bars and hotels open, there will be an even greater need for workers.

Currently, many large Middle Tennessee companies are in need of new applicants; this includes Ryman Auditorium and Gaylord Opryland which both have several new job openings.

