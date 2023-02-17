NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a North Carolina man says they feel hopeless after their loved one was found stabbed to death in East Nashville.

The body of 30-year-old Jamal Moore was found off Cherokee Avenue nearly three weeks ago. His family asking for help in the case as they seek closure.

“We feel hopeless to be honest with you because we are not up there,” explained Jamal’s sister Eulia Moore.

Hundreds of miles away in North Carolina, Moore’s family grieves without answers.

“Everybody keeps calling asking if we’re okay. No, we’re not okay. We never going to be okay, because he was our foundation, he was our rock,” stated Eulia.

Jamal was a minister, motivational speaker, author and business entrepreneur that left an impact on many across the country.

“If you would know Jamal he was in a good spirit person. He would talk about the lord and he would always joke around with you and he would always keep you laughing. He ministered the word of God around the world.”

Jamal was in Nashville, she said, tending to work related to his short-term rental business when he was found dead on Jan. 28. Someone found him in the grass near a parking lot off Cherokee Avenue in East Nashville.

“That was really cold-blooded and they had no heart, no feeling or nothing. Like you’re going to kill my brother and then you are going to throw him out on the street like he was nobody,” Eulia passionately went on.

A white SUV that police say is connected to the case was found ditched in the parking lot of a self-storage facility on Gallatin Avenue and appeared to have blood on it. Jamal’s family says they haven’t received any other information from police.

“We don’t have no leads, we don’t have no answers and we are right now praying to God that police in Tennessee find this person and that we get justice for my brother, my father gets justice for his son. We are not going to get Jamal back, but we will have peace of mind knowing that whoever done this to Jamal, they won’t do it to another family.”

Metro police tell News 2 they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide, but don’t have any additional details to release.

If you have any information, you are asked to call crime stoppers at (615) 742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.