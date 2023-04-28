NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been just over a month since six people were murdered at The Covenant School and the community is still healing from the tragedy. Now, one Nashville organization is putting together a special night to honor teachers and to help them begin to heal.

The Onsite Foundation is hosting an event exclusively for educators in Middle Tennessee called “Hope and Healing for Heroes.”

“We realized that there are a lot of resources for families and children, but that really teachers and the teacher community was really affected. That teachers really still feel scared to go into classrooms. The threat for many of them is still imminent, this could happen anywhere, anytime. And they were struggling to go back and and teach with confidence and leader children in processing their own emotions about this tragedy that happened so close, and too many of their friends at Covenant,” explained Laura Hutfless, the CEO of FlyteVu.

“We realized there was a need in this community to equip our teachers who are our most precious resource, and especially for those of us who are parents, like they are leading our children and leading the next generation, and we need to equip them, support them and encourage them.”

The goal is to bring teachers and staff together to uplift them and encourage them. There will be special performances by Lauren Daigle, Tyler Hubbard, Trisha Yearwood and Cece Winans. There will also be special speakers and grief and trauma experts there with inspirational words.

“We want to love people. We want to give them some resources we want to celebrate and we want to hold space for them. I mean, we’re talking just a few weeks ago, some people had the some teachers had to bury some kids that they taught. And everybody’s done so many beautiful things, prayer vigils and fundraisers and I’m so thankful for the Nashville community,” said Miles Adcox, Chairman of Onsite. “We just started looking and we thought what about the teachers? What about the teachers having a special night a special place just for them and invite only where they can come together and have fun and relax and be held and be poured into and that’s why we’re doing this.”

The event is free and open to any and all educators. It’s also closed to the public and media, so it will be a safe place for anyone who needs it.

“It’s unmistakable when you are able to bring people together. I’ve worked with a lot of combat veterans, when you put combat veterans in a room together, it’s unmistakable. The bond and the community that is created when you put bereaved parents together to club nobody wants to be in. But when you bring them together, they know things and they can feel things that other people just cannot. I believe the same thing can happen with our teachers. And that’s what tomorrow night is going to be all about,” said Adcox.

If anyone needs additional resources there will be opportunities there, but Adcox said there is no pressure.

“It’s not that we don’t feel our teachers, in some ways are the most equipped people on the planet to do what they do. And we certainly don’t want to get in the lane of their training and we trust them and in the schools that they represent. But what we’re hearing from a lot of teachers, and frankly, from a lot of people is that they’re being asked to do things they don’t know how to do, and aren’t trained in,” explained Adcox.

“Everybody is doing everything they can to try to protect these schools, and we’re trying to come together around solutions. So this is not us trying to come in and try to tell people how to do something, it’s just that we happen to be around some really heartfelt people that have great tools that can support people and add to what we believe they already know.”

Guests can bring a plus one and you do need to register. To register for a free ticket, go to Hopeandhealingforheroes.com.

The event is Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Fisher Center at Belmont.

Doors for the event will open at 5 p.m. and programming will start at 6 p.m. For more information on resources and tools available, please visit onsiteworkshops.com/nashville.