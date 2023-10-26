NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It will be the first of its kind – a honky-tonk in East Nashville. However, homeowners directly behind the live music venue are concerned that the new neighbor could disrupt their lives.

“Having a honky-tonk in East Nashville, it’s a bit surprising there hasn’t been one until now,” said Rachel Lawson.

Lawson is the attorney for the new honky-tonk, Skinny Dennis. The live music venue will sit across the street from this intersection off Gallatin Pike.

“If you pan that way there is literally a house 40 feet that way,” said Andy Matthews.

Matthews said the concern is that the business backs up to a street of homes. “The main concerns that I have are traffic, parking, and noise.”

All of that was discussed earlier this week between Councilmember Sean Parker, neighbors, and one of the owners of Skinny Dennis.

“As far as noise concerns, the new ordinance passed just a few months ago, I happened to be involved in drafting that ordinance…[the owners] have already engaged with sound experts and engineers and that is a huge concern of theirs,” Lawson said.

When it comes to parking with limited availability on Gallatin Pike. “We have already been in talks with all the adjacent properties both across the street and 360 degrees around, we are going to have the availability to have the availability of 64 spaces,” Lawson said.

And while it might not be everyone’s scene, neighbors said they appreciate the concerns being addressed early on.

“East Nashville is definitely changing; some people say for the worst some people say for the better, but you can’t argue the change,” Matthews said.

According to Lawson, the owners are aiming to open up in late summer, early fall of 2024.