NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of a man who Metro police said was killed at the hands of two young teens from Kentucky.

According to police, Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, walked into the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike Monday afternoon and seconds later shot 36-year-old Vishal Patel who was behind the counter.

It was clear Vishal Patel touched the hearts of many in the community as customers stopped by the store Tuesday while it was closed. Many left flowers and candles behind.

“It’s awful; it’s awful,” Lisa Hunt told News 2.

She was one of the first to drop off flowers when she heard her friend was killed while working.

“It makes me angry. It makes me sad,” she said as she began to tear up.

Hunt said Patel was always faithful to his work, at Kwik Sak seven days a week often with his wife there as well.

“He was a wonderful person. He was sweet as he could be and if anyone was in need he would help, no questions asked he would help,” she explained.

Similar sentiments were shared Tuesday by customer after customer.

“He was an honest and good man. If he saw you in a struggle, he would help you however your struggle was,” Kaleb Allen told News 2.

The senseless tragedy left many in disbelief.

“(You) took that man away from his children, his wife, his mother, his brother, sister for what? For what?” Hunt questioned.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“It’s just sad to think now he’s gone for real, but I hope somebody carries out his legacy because he was doing good. He was helping people in the community for real,” Allen said while shaking his head.

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Kwik Sak. Hunt, who is organizing, is asking for anyone who has candles to bring them along as well.