NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old suspect was charged with criminal homicide early Thursday morning after a man’s body was found on the side of the road in West Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville police, 23-year-old Jeremy Smith’s body was found on River Road Pike on June 29. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. However, it was a purple Dodge Charger that a witness spotted at the scene that allegedly led police to Labrian Elliott’s arrest.

Labrian Elliot (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said Smith was seen on security cameras in the Cayce Homes area, located on South 8th Court, picking up Elliott. During an interview, MNPD said Elliot admitted he was with Smith. Elliott reportedly told police that Smith started acting peculiar and that he felt threatened, so he took Smith’s gun and shot him.

MNPD said Elliott also admitted to cleaning up the blood inside the vehicle, then parking near Smith’s residence and walking home.

Jeremy Smith’s body was found on the side of River Road Pike on June 29. (WKRN)

On April 20, police said Elliott grabbed his ex-girlfriend’s cell phone from her car and smashed it on the ground. Then on May 30, MNPD said Elliott was involved in an aggravated robbery at D.B. Todd Market located at 1509 Dr. D.B. Todd Junior Boulevard.

During the robbery, authorities said another suspect, Jamontez Gordon, 18, distracted the clerk while Elliott went behind the counter, grabbed a gun that was kept at the business of protection, then pointed it at the clerk. MNPD said Elliott attempted to fire the gun at the clerk, but the two suspects ended up running out with the stolen firearm.

Elliot is faced with a criminal homicide charge, burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated robbery.