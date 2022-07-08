NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was booked early Friday morning and charged with criminal homicide after a deadly shooting on a Greyhound bus in Nashville last month.

Metro Nashville Police said the deadly shooting happened on June 25 at 12:05 a.m. on a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station, located at 709 Rep. John Lewis Way South. MNPD documents said witnesses heard a gunshot on the bus, then Javaris Godfrey, 28, began pushing people out of his way, and ran off the bus.

Authorities said surveillance footage showed Godfrey jump a fence and run towards Lafayette Street. Officers reportedly found his clothes near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and Elm Street after a security guard flagged them down and reported seeing a male remove his clothes and throw them in a dumpster.

MNPD said Godfrey also left one of his bags on the bus with his Florida driver’s license and an empty handgun holster inside.

Godfrey was allegedly found Thursday night at the Men’s Rescue Mission, and police said he admitted to being on the Greyhound bus but denied involvement in the shooting.

According to Metro Police, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Jami Bell of Nashville. Officials said witnesses reported that they did not hear any arguing between the two men prior to the shooting.