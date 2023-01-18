NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police made an arrest Wednesday in connection with a homicide case from last year.

James Smith, 21, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon.

James Smith (Courtesy: MNPD)

He had been wanted in connection with the May 11, 2022, deadly shooting of 20-year-old Nicholas Spivey. Spivey was shot and killed in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike.

The preliminary investigation in the case revealed that Spivey met with two other men, one of them alleged to be Smith, and was taking part in a “prearranged meeting” when the shooting occurred.

Police believe there was a drug-related motive, as drug packaging material was found in Spivey’s home and he was carrying $3,200 at the time of the shooting.

Spivey was shot multiple times after a suspect in the backseat of a silver Hyundai Sonata, believed to be Smith, got out of the vehicle and opened fire. Men in Spivey’s apartment returned fire after witnessing the shooting.

The suspects fled in a stolen silver sedan, which has since been recovered.

Shy’Marie’On Link (Courtesy: MNPD)

Spivey was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.

Police put out an alert a few weeks after the shooting, saying they were searching for Smith.

On Wednesday, detectives spotted Smith, along with 21-year-old Shy’Marie’On Link, inside a vehicle on Main Street in Nashville. Detectives followed the vehicle until it parked on 17th Avenue North.

Once officers attempted to approach the vehicle, Smith and Link got out and ran, but they were quickly apprehended.

Both men tossed guns in the process.

Guns recovered at the scene of arrests (Courtesy: MNPD)

The green gun Smith tossed was stolen out of Chattanooga. The gun thrown by Link was modified with a switch that made the gun fully automatic.

Smith is being held without bond on the criminal homicide charge.

Link had been wanted on an outstanding auto theft warrant in Nashville and multiple felony warrants in Sumner County.