NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the third floor inside the Nashville Public Library downtown sits a reminder of the lives taken in Davidson County.

“Moving, sad, traumatic, scary and unacceptable, really unacceptable,” are just a few adjectives Susan Tucker-Smith, Victim-Witness Coordinator for Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, used to describe the violence. “This shouldn’t happen, this shouldn’t be happening. These people should not be gone.”

It’s a tradition that has been going on since the 1990s. A” Homicide Remembrance Wall’ shows over 400 faces and names of homicide victims. The stories of violence, left behind families, and some are still looking for answers.

“It’s not just one life that we lost, there’s a tsunami of trauma that comes with each loss,” said Tucker-Smith. “Each person that we’ve lost, there are probably 200 people who have holes in their hearts because of that loss.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office work together to feature each loved one who has been lost. The display is optional for families, but this year, one panel sat with just two pieces of paper. The panel represented Covenant School shooting victims.

The display is featured as part of “Crime Victims” Rights Week to honor crime victims and recognize victim advocates.

“I’ve personally worked with the families of some of the people on the board and it brings back memories of all those people,” explained Tucker-Smith. “I think when you’ve been a family who lost someone to violence it is important to remember you’re loved one and have other people remember you’re loved one. It would be even more devastating to them to think that their loved ones had been forgotten.”

The ‘Homicide Remembrance Board’ will be displayed at the downtown library on Church Street, until Sunday, April 30.