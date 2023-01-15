NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred in South Nashville late Saturday night.

Metro police said they were dispatched to the 900 block of Cannon Street around 10:45 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, one man has been reported dead at this time and a suspect is not in custody.

No other information was immediately released.