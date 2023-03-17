NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in South Nashville Thursday night.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the call came in as a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16 at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Harding Place.

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived at the address and found a man dead inside the unit, but he had actually been stabbed, according to officers on the scene.

Authorities said they have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in connection with this homicide investigation.

No additional information has been released about the incident.