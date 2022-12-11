NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch log, a call came in about a shooting in the 1200 block of Edgehill Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
An officer at the scene originally told News 2 the incident was being investigated as a homicide, but a sergeant later clarified this is a death investigation.
No additional information has been released about this incident.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.