NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Edgehill area early Monday morning.

Metro police responded to a corpse call just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, officers found one man dead at the scene. At this time, officers have not determined what led to the death but are investigating the scene as a homicide.

The identity of the victim was not released and a suspect is not in custody.

No other information was immediately released.