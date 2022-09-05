NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Edgehill area early Monday morning.
Metro police responded to a corpse call just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, officers found one man dead at the scene. At this time, officers have not determined what led to the death but are investigating the scene as a homicide.
The identity of the victim was not released and a suspect is not in custody.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.