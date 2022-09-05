NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Edgehill area early Monday morning.

Metro police responded to a corpse call just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

According to Metro police, officers found one man dead at the scene. At this time, officers have not determined what led to the death but are investigating the scene as a homicide.

The identity of the victim was not released and a suspect is not in custody.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.