NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after a woman was found dead inside a home in Bordeaux.

Officers were called to a home on Boyd Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Metro police reported a man called 911 and said he had gotten into a “scuffle” between he and his wife and he had been hit in the head.

Once officers arrived, they could not enter the home and had to get inside by breaking through a window, according to Metro police.

A woman was found dead on the floor inside the home and the man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.