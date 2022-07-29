NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning after a woman was found dead inside a home in Bordeaux.
Officers were called to a home on Boyd Drive around 3:30 a.m.
Metro police reported a man called 911 and said he had gotten into a “scuffle” between he and his wife and he had been hit in the head.
Once officers arrived, they could not enter the home and had to get inside by breaking through a window, according to Metro police.
A woman was found dead on the floor inside the home and the man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.