NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed late Friday night in East Nashville.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:44 p.m. in the 560 block of South 6th Street on Friday, July 14.

According to Metro police, one woman was shot and killed in the incident. The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

No suspects are in custody and a description of the suspect was not provided. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.