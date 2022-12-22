NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.

According to Metro police, a passerby walking their dog found the woman’s remains in a creek located in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive. Metro’s forensic team examined the body and determined the woman died from a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman had short hair and appeared to be in her 20s. She also had brain surgery and surgery on her right arm in the past. She was found wearing black Adidas joggers with white stripes on the sides, and a black coat over a Father Ryan sweater which was worn over a black Vanderbilt sweatshirt. A purple domestic violence awareness month bracelet was also found on her wrist.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the woman through her fingerprints while police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. The woman’s description does not coincide with current local missing person reports and she appeared to have died “some days ago”, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.