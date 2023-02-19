NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a homicide after one man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Dickerson Pike late Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike just after 10:30 p.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

According to Metro police, one man was killed in the shooting and his identity has not been released at this time. Another man was injured in the shooting, but there is no word on the nature of his injuries.

Officials say a suspect is not in custody at this time. An investigation remains underway to determine what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.