NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in South Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 2 just before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike.

According to MNPD, officers learned about the incident after the shooting victim showed up at Southern Hills Medical Center.

The shooting victim died from his injuries, authorities said. His identity has not been revealed at this time.

A portion of Nolensville Pike is closed in both directions as detectives continue to investigate the scene.

No suspects are in custody. Additional details about the shooting have not been released.