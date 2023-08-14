NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in the Bordeaux area late Sunday night.

Metro police responded to the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug.13 to respond to a shooting call.

Authorities reported that a man was killed in the shooting. The victim’s identity has yet to be revealed.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that the gun believed to have been involved in the shooting was found at the crime scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

No other information was immediately released.