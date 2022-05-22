NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a homicide after a Saturday night shooting killed a man near Nissan Stadium.
Officers say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at an Exxon gas station near Nissan Stadium in the 220 block of Shelby Avenue.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to Metro police, one man was killed in the shooting and a suspect is not in custody at this time. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.