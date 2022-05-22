NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a homicide after a Saturday night shooting killed a man near Nissan Stadium.

Officers say the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. at an Exxon gas station near Nissan Stadium in the 220 block of Shelby Avenue.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, one man was killed in the shooting and a suspect is not in custody at this time. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

No other information was immediately available.