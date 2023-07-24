NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside of a gas station overnight in South Nashville.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Nolensville Pike on Monday, July 24, just after 1:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a man who had been shot.

According to Metro police, the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the gas station. Officials at the scene told News 2 that detectives are still working to determine where the shooting occurred.

Authorities reported that no arrests have been made and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.