BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Bellevue area early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, May 27, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Highway 70 South at 7:15 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

According to Metro police, one man was found dead at the scene. At this time, detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting are still under investigation. No other information was immediately released.