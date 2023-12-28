NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police said a Chevrolet Blazer was towed from a home on Tusculum Road on Friday, Dec. 15 at the request of the home’s landlord. The 58-year-old man who owned the SUV, identified as Orlando Hernandez, lived at the home but has not been seen in several weeks, according to investigators.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, police said an employee of a wrecker service was inspecting the inside of the SUV when they found the body concealed in the back seat. The Medical Examiner’s Office has since determined the victim had been shot multiple times.

Detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working together to confirm the victim’s identity.