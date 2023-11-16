NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in North Nashville Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a business in the 1700 block of McDaniel Street.
Metro police reported an adult man was shot and killed and no suspects have been taken into custody.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.