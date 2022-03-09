NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is lucky to be alive after getting into a scary fight and having his tanker truck stolen Tuesday afternoon.

It all happened Tuesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. in South Nashville when a homeless man, identified as 38-year-old Jacques Dubois, reportedly pulled a home made shank on a church pastor and a tanker truck driver.

Kevin Stone, the Operations Pastor at the Proclamation Church on East Thompson Lane, confronted Dubois. Stone said he spoke to some homeless people about being on church property.

That’s when he says Dubois, a man he described as dangerous and having mental issues, pulled out what he described as a sharp, homemade shank.

“He held it to my throat while I was talking to him. In the middle of the conversation he told me, ‘Hey, if anyone gets in my way, I will kill them and leave the body there and I will get away with it.’ He pulls this thing out, holds it to my neck, and I’m like, ‘Okay, this is pretty serious.'”

Not long after, Texas truck driver Ahmed Ahmed, 33, pulled his empty tanker truck into the church parking lot. He planned to park there and eat at a nearby restaurant.

By phone, the father of three little children told News 2 he was transporting an empty tanker truck from Nebraska to Georgia. He says the pastor was communicating with him about parking in the lot, when Dubois got aggressive.

According to Pastor Stone, Jacques jumped up through the passenger side window of the semi truck.

Ahmed said he was shocked at how quickly and how dangerous the moment became.

“Suddenly I just see my doors open and I see the knife,” he said.

“They start fist fighting with half of his body hanging out of the semi. So he jumps out of the truck, pulls out his homemade shank and runs around the other side of the truck, and opens the door and starts trying to stab the driver. So the driver dives head first out the passenger side window of his truck,” Stone recalled.

Ahmed said he was frightened fighting the man inside the close confines of the cab.

“The first thing I was thinking is my life. The second thing I have in my mind is for my kids. What is going to happen to them?” he said.

Stone continued, “And Jacques runs back around and I try and stop him and he says, ‘If I don’t see you in this life or the next one I’ll see you again, be blessed.’ He jumps in the semi, drives off across the curb. He hits the power pole knocking the wheels off the semi. Fortunately the driver is alright. I wait with him until paramedics show up. I felt sorry for him; he was just here trying to get lunch.”

From East Thompson Lane, Dubois drove the damaged truck to Wilhagan Road, a dead end about half a mile from the crime scene.

Witnesses say it’s here that Dubois got his tires off the road and into a deep culvert.

Officers soon arrived on scene and took Dubois into custody.

Tracy Cox works in the building across the street. She heard the noise and ran out to see the tanker truck getting stuck.

“It’s a little intimidating, scary. You don’t know what will happen, whether he has a weapon,” she said.

Cox says she feels sorry for the injured tanker driver.

“I can’t imagine something like this happening; it is crazy.”

Dubois was charged with a number of moving violations and aggravated robbery.

News 2 has learned that Dubois has a lengthy criminal history that includes assaults and a sexual exploitation of a child in 2012.

He is currently in the Davidson County Jail and is being held on a $77,000 bond.