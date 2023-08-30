NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to change the game for Spanish-speaking homebuyers, a Nashville man launched a new real estate app.

The “Busca Tu Casa” app not only translates listings to Spanish, but it also offers a network of Spanish-speaking agents and trusted providers.

“This is a place where they can search for a home without feeling like a second class,” Jason Galaz explained.

He said the new tool is the first of its kind, catering to a growing demographic across the United States: “I intend to help realtors to serve the Spanish-speaking population better.”

Working in real estate, Galaz said he quickly realized the Spanish-speaking community is underserved when it comes to buying and selling a home.

“If it’s in English and you have to hit a little Spain flag to translate everything in Spanish, first of all, that makes you feel like an afterthought,” Galaz told News 2. “It’s important to me that everyone feels welcome, as we all are, and have the same access to the process as everyone else.”

On top of that, if you try to use an online translator, Galaz pointed out the grammar and the words often don’t make sense.

“It’s important to me because I see so many people struggle. I’ve seen people within my own family, even though I am an American of Mexican descent, I do see other people that don’t speak another language naturally,” said Galaz. “They often fall victim to fraud because they get kind of backed into a corner; they don’t know how to buy a home; there’s no one to help them, or not as many people to help them, or not as many services, so this opens that up.”

The app, according to Galaz, while similar to other large home search sites like Zillow, is a game changer.

“Everyone who is underserviced and did not have the same access to homebuying before by not speaking in English natively now does,” he explained. “We’re in a tech revolution and our goal is to harness that for a lesser served community.”

Homebuyers in California and Tennessee can start scrolling for homes en español ahora, but Galaz said every other state should be added to “Busca Tu Casa” in the near future.