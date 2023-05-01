NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a home in the Bellshire neighborhood early Monday morning.

On Monday, just after 4 a.m., multiple crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of Constitution Avenue to respond to reports of a residential house fire.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

At the scene, fire personnel said they encountered heavy smoke and flames and had to assist a woman out of the home.

According to crews at the scene, the woman was not injured and is believed to have been the only occupant inside the home during the fire.

Officials say the roof of the residence collapsed and the home appears to be a total loss at this time.

Fire crews also had to report to a home next door due to the impact of the heat, but no significant damage was reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.