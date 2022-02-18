NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a hold-up robbery at a South Nashville hotel late Thursday night.
It happened just before midnight at the Best Western Plus hotel located at 825 Murfreesboro. Metro Police told News 2 the robber used a weapon in the incident, but it is not clear what type of weapon. No injuries were reported.
Police said an item that was stolen was retrieved. It is unclear whether there were any arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.