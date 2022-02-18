NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a hold-up robbery at a South Nashville hotel late Thursday night.

It happened just before midnight at the Best Western Plus hotel located at 825 Murfreesboro. Metro Police told News 2 the robber used a weapon in the incident, but it is not clear what type of weapon. No injuries were reported.

Police said an item that was stolen was retrieved. It is unclear whether there were any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.