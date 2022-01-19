NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Earlier this month, someone shot and killed 60-year-old Gary McClain at the Savoy Motel on Dickerson Pike. It happened on January 9th.

Metro police said 20-year-old Jakira Coleman-Griffen may have been involved and could be driving McClain’s 2017 silver Hyundai Accent. Investigators entered the tag number of the vehicle into a national database.

The next day, on Jan. 10, police in Cobb County, Georgia were notified by their license plate recognition system that McClain’s car was in their community. Cobb County Police spokesman Wayne Delk said an officer attempted to pull the car over.

“One of our officers actually spotted the vehicle and the tag and followed it for a brief while just to confirm it was the vehicle. Once he confirmed that via radio dispatch, he went ahead and attempted a traffic stop,” Delk said.

Dash camera video from Cobb County police shows the Hyundai speeding off and leading officers on a short, high-speed chase. Minutes later a Cobb County police officer attempted a PIT maneuver, but the car continues driving.

“Then a second officer executed a second PIT maneuver and disabled the vehicle and they pinned them in and ended up getting both suspects,” Delk said.

Police found Coleman-Griffen and another man, Senquarius Williams, inside the vehicle. They were taken into custody where Coleman-Griffen later admitted to homicide detectives that she shot McClain. A criminal homicide warrant was issued for her arrest.

As of Wednesday night, online jail records showed that Coleman-Griffen and Williams were still in custody in Cobb County, Georgia.

Metro police say Williams is not charged in connection to McClain’s murder but does face a list of other charges including theft, fleeing from a police officer and several traffic violations.