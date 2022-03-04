NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A hit-and-run crash victim was taken into custody Thursday after police said she fired several rounds at the suspect vehicle involved.

On Dec. 2, 2021, officers were in the North Nashville area when they heard several gunshots. When they spoke with someone nearby, they said the gunshots were coming from the EZ Mart located on Clarksville Pike.

When police arrived at the gas station, they found Miyosha Palmer, 35, who reportedly told them she was the victim of a hit-and-run. A warrant stated when officers asked if she heard gunshots, she said no. Her information was collected for a crash report, and she was released.

Metro Police then stated they recovered four spent rounds between two gas pumps. When authorities reviewed surveillance footage and spoke with a witness, officers said Palmer was seen firing four rounds at the back of the hit-and-run suspect’s white Nissan truck as it fled.

Officials then conducted a check and learned Palmer was a convicted felon, making it illegal to own a firearm.