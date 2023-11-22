NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Away from the swings and slides at the William Edmondson Homesite Park & Gardens is where you’ll find Mark Schlicher honoring Edgehill’s heroes.

As a member of the Friends of William Edmondson Homesite Park & Gardens, his group has created an arboretum filled with markers telling the stories of important figures in the neighborhood.

“We created medallions that are like mini historical markers that we attach to mature trees or hang like necklaces around the newer trees that we planted,” he said.

One of those heroes is a woman named Callie Guy House.

“Callie is such a compelling figure in and of herself,” said Schilcher.

Schlicher is one of the few who has spent time learning about House’s legacy.

“Callie House lived not more than three block from where we stand right now,” he told News 2.

Born a slave in Rutherford County, House eventually moved to Nashville in her early 20s as a widow, with five children in tow.

“She became affiliated with an individual who was working with the reparations,” said Linda Wynn, the chair of the Metro Historical Commission.

From there, Wynn said House helped found and eventually led an ex-slave pension movement that had to 300,000 members.

“She was harassed, and eventually convicted of fraud, and I believe she served about a year in prison,” Wynn explained.

A professor at Tennessee State University, Dr. Learotha Williams, always wanted to honor House.

“You shouldn’t be able to talk about reparations for slavery without talking about Callie House,” he told News 2.

Williams soon got the chance to honor her when the Metro Historical Commission Foundation called, asking him to write a proposal for a historical marker.

“I went home and wrote it up, and boom, boom, boom, it was done,” the professor said.

On Monday, Nov. 20, the Metro Historical Commission approved a new marker that will soon be placed near House’s former home in Edgehill sharing her story.

“If they see that sign, they’re going to learn about Callie House, and maybe that’ll spur other conversations about Black women or maybe the legitimacy of reparations for slavery,” said Williams.

There are many Edgehill heroes Schlicher’s group will continue to share, but he’s excited more people will now get the opportunity to learn a little bit more about House and her story: “That’s very satisfying. That’s very exciting to us. These are stories that need to be told.”

Officials with the Metro Historical Commission said they hope to have the marker up near 10th Avenue South and Summit Avenue in spring 2024.