NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first Civil War Trails site marker was unveiled in Nashville, dedicated to telling the story of three African American regiments.

These men were former slaves that were fighting as United States soldiers for the first time. The marker is viewable on Foster Avenue, near STEM Prep High School.

“This is an opportunity to address our public memories and collective amnesia,” Dr. Learotha Williams said. “We know African-Americans played a pivotal role in the Civil War.”

According to Dr. Williams, this is the only civil war marker in Nashville that is dedicated to African American soldiers. These soldiers were ambushed, but many of them survived.

Several people spoke about the need to preserve and expand the number of markers that honor the impact African Americans made on the war.

