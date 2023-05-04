Depending on who you ask, tacos are more than just a quick snack you can grab off a truck for lunch. They’re an experience. One that allows the chef to layer flavor and textures—from the fresh crunch of the cilantro and onions to the smoked heat of roasted chiles cavorting with the savory delight of your protein of choice—all onto one delicious tortilla, freshly crisped over an open flame…sorry is anyone else hungry?

Much like the food, the origin story has a fairly layered history. Both Mayan and Aztec civilizations were said to have eaten a food similar to what we know as a taco, but the modern iteration traces back to the 1800s in Mexico.

Born of a need to ensure that miners had a means to easily consume hearty food while on the job, piles of meat would be rolled into corn tortillas and packed for the road. During hours upon hours of hard labor in horrible conditions, the ability to pull out a few taquitos (named for the gunpowder role the miners carried with them) was practically life-saving.

Considering LA Taco once called the dish a “multifaced god” it’s clear that the reverence for this dish has traveled across time and space—which resulted in a plethora of places to choose from. So where do you go to get the best taco?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for tacos in Nashville using data from Yelp. See if some of your favorites are on the list, or find some new favorites to enjoy!

#20. Tacos & Tequila

– Rating: 2.5/5 (43 reviews)

– Address: 1526 Demonbreun St Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Bars, Tacos

#19. Nudie’s Honky Tonk

– Rating: 3.5/5 (357 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 409 Broadway Ave Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Bars, Burgers, Tacos

#18. Dock Local – Nashville

– Rating: 3.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 5055 Broadway Pl Assembly Food Hall Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Seafood, Tacos, Wraps

#17. Chilangos Tacos

– Rating: 3.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 5055 Broadway Pl Ste 2116 Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Tacos

#16. Tacos Aurora

– Rating: 4.0/5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 975 Main St Ste 103 Nashville, TN 37206

– Categories: Tacos

#15. Condado Tacos

– Rating: 4.0/5 (136 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 418 11th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Tacos, Bars, Tex-Mex

#14. Ergo

– Rating: 4.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 1001 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cocktail Bars, Tacos

#13. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.0/5 (122 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 1911 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: American (New), Tacos

#12. White Duck Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0/5 (61 reviews)

– Address: 423 6th Ave S Nashville, TN 28801

– Categories: Tacos, American (New)

#11. Redheaded Stranger

– Rating: 4.0/5 (316 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 305 Arrington St Nashville, TN 37207

– Categories: Tacos, Tex-Mex

#10. Velvet Taco- Assembly Hall

– Rating: 4.0/5 (64 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 5055 Broadway Pl Ste 2220 Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Tacos, American (New)

#9. Ole Smoky Distillery/Yee-Haw Brewing Co.

– Rating: 4.5/5 (511 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 423 6th Ave S Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Distilleries, Breweries, Tacos

#8. Blanco Cocina + Cantina

– Rating: 4.5/5 (246 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 530 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Tacos, New Mexican Cuisine

#7. Mas Tacos Por Favor

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1641 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 732 Mcferrin Ave Nashville, TN 37206

– Categories: Tacos

#6. Pie Town Tacos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 614 Ewing Ave Nashville, TN 37203

– Categories: Tacos

#5. Taco Mamacita Nashville

– Rating: 4.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 1234 6th Ave N Nashville, TN 37208

– Categories: Tacos, Peruvian

#4. Bakersfield

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1350 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Address: 201 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201

– Categories: Tacos, Bars

#3. The Wash

– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 1101 McKennie Ave Nashville, TN 37206

– Categories: Pop-Up Restaurants, Tacos

#2. Cheap Charlies Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.5/5 (87 reviews)

– Price: $

– Address: 1101 Woodland St Nashville, TN 37206

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#1. Succulent Vegan Tacos

– Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Address: 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd Nashville, TN 37201

– Categories: Tacos

