With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. The Listening Room Cafe – Nashville, TN

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (537 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 618 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2307

#29. Sun Diner Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 105 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2001

#28. The Bluebird Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215-2701

#27. 417 Union

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,018 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 417 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219-1701

#26. The Loveless Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,442 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8400 Tn-100, Nashville, TN 37221-4012

#25. Kayne Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105

#24. The Standard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731

#23. McNamara’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,011 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Irish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2740 Old Lebanon Rd, Nashville, TN 37214-2523

#22. M Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 209 10th Ave S #223, Nashville, TN 37203-4144

#21. Burger Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4161

#20. Skull’s Rainbow Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 222 Printers Aly, Nashville, TN 37201-1403

#19. Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 220 Printers Aly, Nashville, TN 37201-1403

#18. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 166 2nd Ave N Ste A, Nashville, TN 37201-1929

#17. Bakersfield

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 201 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2201

#16. Lockeland Table

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2854

#15. Rodizio Grill – Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 166 2nd Ave N Suite C, Nashville, TN 37201-1929

#14. The Wild Cow Vegetarian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1896 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2542

#13. bartaco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (633 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2526 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2543

#12. Five Points Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,032 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

#11. The Patterson House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (503 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203-2701

#10. Midtown Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 102 19th Ave S Off West-End, Between Vanderbilt And Downtown, Nashville, TN 37203-2716

#9. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611

#8. Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,414 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2810 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-3718

#7. Etch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201-2215

#6. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,054 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 575 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-2444

#5. Monell’s Dining & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,640 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1235 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2601

#4. Robert’s Western World

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#3. The Chef and I

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1922 Adelicia St, Nashville, TN 37212-2113

#2. Miss Saigon Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5849 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101

#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

