With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Caney Fork River Valley Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: C. 4 Sur, Callejon de los Sapos, Nashville, TN 37214-1001

#29. Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 220 Printers Aly, Nashville, TN 37201-1403

#28. The Bluebird Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (973 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4104 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215-2701

#27. Kayne Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203-3105

#26. McNamara’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Irish, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2740 Old Lebanon Rd, Nashville, TN 37214-2523

#25. The Stillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,513 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 113 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201-1901

#24. The Loveless Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,370 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8400 Tn-100, Nashville, TN 37221-4012

#23. M Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 209 10th Ave S #223, Nashville, TN 37203-4144

#22. Bakersfield

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 201 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201-2201

#21. The Melting Pot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (507 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 166 2nd Ave N Ste A, Nashville, TN 37201-1929

#20. Lockeland Table

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1520 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2854

#19. Burger Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 420 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-4161

#18. bartaco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (619 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2526 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204-2543

#17. Rodizio Grill – Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 166 2nd Ave N Suite C, Nashville, TN 37201-1929

#16. The Wild Cow Vegetarian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (492 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1896 Eastland Ave, Nashville, TN 37206-2542

#15. Five Points Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,022 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1012 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206-2815

#14. The Standard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203-3731

#13. Midtown Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (526 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 102 19th Ave S Off West-End, Between Vanderbilt And Downtown, Nashville, TN 37203-2716

#12. The Patterson House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (495 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1711 Division St, Nashville, TN 37203-2701

#11. Darfons Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,389 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2810 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214-3718

#10. Etch Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,194 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 303 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37201-2215

#9. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 575 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214-2444

#8. Skull’s Rainbow Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,089 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 222 Printers Aly, Nashville, TN 37201-1403

#7. Robert’s Western World

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 416 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203-3931

#6. Joey’s House of Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (722 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 897 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37210-2852

#5. Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (544 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219-1611

#4. Monell’s Dining & Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,614 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1235 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208-2601

#3. The Chef and I on Ninth

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 611 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

#2. Miss Saigon Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5849 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209-3101

#1. Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, a Nashville Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (572 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

